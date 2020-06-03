Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Chhattisgarh records second Covid-19 death

The deceased, a native of Charoda town, was referred to AIIMS from Ramkrishna Care Hospital here on Tuesday afternoon, as she was suspected to have been infected by the coronavirus, the public relations officer of AIIMS said.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:25 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Chhattisgarh reported the second death due to Covid-19 on Wednesday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)

A 55-year-old woman from Durg district tested positive for Covid-19 after her death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur, officials said on Wednesday.

The dead woman had been admitted to a railway hospital in Charoda for the treatment of a wound, and was then shifted to a private hospital in Raipur a few days ago.

With her death on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh reported the second death due to Covid-19. The first death was recorded in Raipur on May 29.

“The deceased, a native of Charoda town, was referred to AIIMS from Ramkrishna Care Hospital here on Tuesday afternoon, as she was suspected to have been infected by the coronavirus, but she was declared dead when she reached AIIMS,” said SS Sharma, the public relations officer of AIIMS.



“Later, her samples were taken, which came out positive for Covid-19.”

The administration of Durg district told the media that the woman’s family had been quarantined.

“With the death of the woman in AIIMS Raipur on Tuesday, the state has recorded two deaths due to the virus till now,” said a senior health officer who didn’t want to be named.

The sample of a nine-year-old girl, who died of a blood disorder on May 30, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

The girl was admitted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur on May 29 as she was suffering from the blood disorder.

The local administration said the girl had died due to the blood-related disease, and not the coronavirus.

“She was detected positive later, but the death took place due to suspected haematological malignancy and not Covid-19, according to the hospital’s report,” said Bilaspur’s collector Saranash Mittar.

