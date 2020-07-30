Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh registers 314 more Covid-19 cases, state tally mounts to 8,600

Chhattisgarh registers 314 more Covid-19 cases, state tally mounts to 8,600

The total number of Covid-19 cases include 2914 active cases, 5636 discharges and 50 deaths, according to the Chhattisgarh health department.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 08:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Raipur

Migrant workers from Chhattisgarh during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in May 2020. (AP File Photo )

Chhattisgarh reported 314 new Covid-19 positive cases and four deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 8,600, said State Health Department.

The total number of Covid-19 cases include 2914 active cases, 5636 discharges and 50 deaths, according to the state health department.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Meanwhile, India breached the 15-lakh mark on Wednesday, with a total of 15.31 lakh positive cases.

As many as 768 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 34,193, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2020’s final Mars mission all set for blastoff from Florida
Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Focus on Indian culture highlights RSS influence on New Education Policy and all the latest news
Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST
East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach
Jul 30, 2020 08:53 IST
Somen Mitra: Master organiser who failed to stop spilt in Bengal Congress
Jul 30, 2020 08:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.