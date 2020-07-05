Sections
Chhattisgarh reopens 16 RTO check posts on borders

Chhattisgarh government has decided to reopen 16 regional transport department ( RTO) check post on the borders of the state , which were closed by BJP government in 2017.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:06 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Raipur

The order in this regard has been issued by the state government on Saturday and state transport department has been asked to start deploying employees and flying squads at these check posts at the borders. (File photo for representation)

The order in this regard has been issued by the state government on Saturday and state transport department has been asked to start deploying employees and flying squads at these check posts at the borders.

It is worth mentioning that, on August 10, 2017, the then BJP government shut all 16 barriers claiming that after introduction of GST, the barriers are of no use.

“ We have reopened these 16 check posts in 10 district because the government has been facing loss in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue and there were many vehicles which used to enter in the state without any record and hence it has also been opened in the view of security,” Mohammad Akbar, transport minister, told Hindustan Times.



The check posts that will reopen are Patekorha, Chhote Manpur and Manpur in Rajnandgaon district; Chilfi in Kabirdham; Khamharpali and Bagbahara in Mahasamund; Kevchi in Bilaspur; Dhanvar and Ramnujgunj in Balrampur; Ghuritola and Chanti in Korea; Rengarpali in Raigarh; Shankh and Lavakera in Jashpur; Konta in Sukma and Dhanpunji in Jagdalpur.

“ We will get about 200 crore per year from these check posts,” the minister added.

The opposition BJP attacked Congress-led government and said that through reopening check posts, the Congress government is encouraging corruption.

“Weclosed these check posts in 2017 because there was massive corruption going on and minister Nitin Gadkari instructed us to close these barriers… But now Congress government has started it again, which suggests that they are encouraging corruption. On the other hand, there were security issue too , another reason why it was shut,” former transport minister and BJP leader, Rajesh Munat said.

“Before attacking the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, they should check their government in Madhya Pradesh where these check posts are operating. The BJP has no issue hence they mislead people,” Akbar said responding on BJP’s allegations.

