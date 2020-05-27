Sections
Chhattisgarh reports first Covid-19 death after migrant passing through tests positive

The victim complained of chest pain and later died.

Updated: May 27, 2020 07:24 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrant workers from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) ride bicycles to reach their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. (PTI)

A migrant labourer from West Bengal, who died on May 24 in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, became the state’s first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) victim after his swab samples tested positive on Wednesday.

The migrant labourer was travelling from Mumbai to his home state when he died.

“A person travelling in a bus from Mumbai to West Bengal was discovered dead when the bus broke down. The body was handled with all due precautions and test samples were taken. The test at AIIMS Raipur has turned out to be positive,” TS Singhdeo, the state’s health minister, tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Durg district administration claimed the man was returning to South 24 Parganas in West Bengal from Mumbai in a bus when the bus broke down near Charaudha town.



The victim complained of chest pain and later died.

“Four other relatives of the victim remained with the deceased and the rest of the migrants were sent to West Bengal after the bus was repaired,” a senior official of the health department said.

The administration sent the sample to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur on Monday and the report came on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the dead labourer were tested through rapid testing and found negative.

“The four relatives are kept in quarantine centre and their samples,” the health official said.

Chhattisgarh reported 68 fresh cases of the Covid-19, which is the highest single-day rise so far, on Wednesday.

Most of the new patients are either migrant labourers who have recently returned to their home districts from different parts of the country or those who came in their contact.

In the last five days, 229 new cases have been detected in the state.

There are 361 Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh out if which 282 are active and 79 people have been discharged from hospitals.

