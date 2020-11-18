Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh seeks Centre’s nod to make bio-ethanol from surplus paddy

Chhattisgarh seeks Centre’s nod to make bio-ethanol from surplus paddy

Bhupesh Baghel informed Pradhan that an estimated 6 lakh tonnes of surplus paddy will be made available by the state government to ethanol plants for production.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:33 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Raipur

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel made the demand in a meeting with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel met Union petroleum, natural gas and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought his permission for production of bio-ethanol from surplus paddy purchased by the state in addition to purchase made by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The CM also demanded an increase in the quota of kerosene oil for people living in the forest areas.

Baghel informed the union minister that state government has made necessary provisions in Chhattisgarh’s Industrial policy 2019-24 for setting up ethanol plants and requested permission to produce ethanol from about 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, a press release issued by the government stated on Tuesday.

The CM sought permission for producing bio-ethanol from surplus paddy purchased from farmers in the state, in addition to purchases made by the FCI. The CM informed that an estimated 6 lakh tonnes of surplus paddy will be made available by the state government to ethanol plants for production.



“Baghel drew union minister’s attention towards the requirement of more kerosene oil in forest areas and requested him to increase the quota. Union minister directed the officials for immediate action in the context. Union minister gave assurances to fulfil the demands made by Baghel with due consideration,” an official said.

Also Read: Centre agrees to deploy 5 new CRPF battalions in Maoist-hit Bastar in a ‘bold’ move

Earlier on Tuesday, Baghel also met Union home minister Amit Shah and urged him to help generate more employment opportunities in the Bastar region to uproot Maoist problem from the state.

During the meeting, Baghel discussed various issues with the Union minister such as better telecom facilities in Maoist affected regions, deployment of two more CRPF battalions in Bastar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Nov 18, 2020 09:59 IST
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Nov 18, 2020 07:52 IST
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Nov 18, 2020 09:19 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn
Nov 18, 2020 10:26 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh seeks Centre’s nod to make bio-ethanol from surplus paddy
Nov 18, 2020 10:33 IST
Netrikann: Makers unveil teaser on Nayanthara’s birthday, watch
Nov 18, 2020 10:29 IST
Educational institutions to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan
Nov 18, 2020 10:29 IST
South Australia imposes six-day lockdown to curb outbreak
Nov 18, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.