Chhattisgarh seeks Centre’s nod to make bio-ethanol from surplus paddy

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel met Union petroleum, natural gas and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought his permission for production of bio-ethanol from surplus paddy purchased by the state in addition to purchase made by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The CM also demanded an increase in the quota of kerosene oil for people living in the forest areas.

Baghel informed the union minister that state government has made necessary provisions in Chhattisgarh’s Industrial policy 2019-24 for setting up ethanol plants and requested permission to produce ethanol from about 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, a press release issued by the government stated on Tuesday.

The CM sought permission for producing bio-ethanol from surplus paddy purchased from farmers in the state, in addition to purchases made by the FCI. The CM informed that an estimated 6 lakh tonnes of surplus paddy will be made available by the state government to ethanol plants for production.

“Baghel drew union minister’s attention towards the requirement of more kerosene oil in forest areas and requested him to increase the quota. Union minister directed the officials for immediate action in the context. Union minister gave assurances to fulfil the demands made by Baghel with due consideration,” an official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baghel also met Union home minister Amit Shah and urged him to help generate more employment opportunities in the Bastar region to uproot Maoist problem from the state.

During the meeting, Baghel discussed various issues with the Union minister such as better telecom facilities in Maoist affected regions, deployment of two more CRPF battalions in Bastar.