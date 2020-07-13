Chhattisgarh sees highest single-day spike; 40 personnel of central forces found positive

Raipur: Chhattisgarh reported 184 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Sunday – the highest single-day spike so far.

State health department officials said that 40 personnel of paramilitary forces tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday, and two more fresh deaths were also reported from the state, as the viral outbreak-related toll rose to 19.

“On Sunday, 32 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was stationed at the 65th battalion camp at Baradera village in Raipur, tested Covid-19 positive. While the rest eight were found infected from other districts in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region,” an official said.

State health minister Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo held a meeting with officials on Monday and assessed the overall pandemic situation in Chhattisgarh.

State health secretary Niharika Barik Singh was also present in the meeting and issued necessary steps to officials posted in districts.

Raipur district accounted for 96 of the 184 new Covid-19 positive cases, including mostly security personnel, who are at the frontline battling the viral outbreak.

Raipur is reporting 13 new Covid-19 positive cases daily, which is the highest in Chhattisgarh.

“The state has reported 1,223 Covid-19 positive cases from July 1 until Sunday. Most of the people, who have been found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, have had recent travel history,” said a health official.

“We are scanning each and every personnel, who have returned from other states, and their swab samples are being sent daily for testing,” said DM Awasthi, director-general of police (DGP), Chhattisgarh.

The state’s Covid-19 active cases to date is 909 after 4,081 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

Earlier, health secretary Singh wrote to CRPF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Indian Army, and Service Selection Board (SSB) authorities to ensure strict compliance with the quarantine protocols.

An order has been issued that whenever personnel returns to the state, they must be compulsorily quarantined for 14 days and Covid-19 tests conducted, and information about their health condition should be shared regularly with respective district collectors.