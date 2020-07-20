Chhattisgarh: Seven-day lockdown in Raipur, Birgaon municipal corporation areas from July 22

Sections
The lockdown will stay effective till July 28 in both the areas, according to the order issued by the Raipur District Administration.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 08:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Raipur Chhattisgarh

Raipur, the state capital, alone had 1,172 positive cases, including 621 active cases, as per the state health department on Sunday. (PTI)

The district administration has announced a 7-day lockdown in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal corporation areas from July 22 in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

Essential services, however, will be exempted during this phase. However, government, semi-government and private offices will remain shut during this period. Also, public transports will also remain closed.

On July 19, 159 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported across Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of positive cases in Chhattisgarh to 5,407.

This includes 3,775 cured and discharged patients, according to the Chhattisgarh Health Department.

