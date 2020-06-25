Sections
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh to buy cow dung from farmers, 5-member team to decide rates

Chhattisgarh to buy cow dung from farmers, 5-member team to decide rates

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, addressing a press conference, said that the scheme will be launched on the occasion of ‘Hareli’, a local festival.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:14 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Raipur

A committee of IAS officers has also been constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to determine the process of procurement of cow dung. (HT photo)

Cow dung will now be procured from breeders and farmers by the Chhattisgarh government in a push to make cattle rearing economically profitable. In the process, it will also become the first state to attempt such a thing.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, addressing a press conference, said that the scheme will be launched on the occasion of ‘Hareli’, a local festival.

The rate of cow dung, the CM said, would be fixed in the next eight days and for that a five-member ministerial committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of agriculture and water resources minister Ravindra Chaubey.

“There has been a tradition of open grazing in the state of Chhattisgarh, which results in loss of crops ... The stray cattle in cities cause road accidents, loss of life and property. Second, the cows are abandoned after they stop giving milk and hence to make cow rearing a profitable business, the government has decided to procure cow dung from farmers and cattle owners,” said the CM.



The urban administration department has been directed to make complete arrangements to prevent stray animals roaming in the cities. The department will be responsible for purchasing cow dung and production of vermicompost.

“The purpose of this scheme is to promote cattle rearing in the state and to benefit the cattle owners, who are mostly farmers. The government tried to strengthen the rural economy of the state through the ‘Narva, Garuva, Ghuruwa, Badi’ scheme in which we have developed cowsheds in 2,200 villages of the state. In the next two-three months, about 5,000 more cowsheds will be developed in the state. This scheme is an incremental step forward,” said the CM.

A committee of IAS officers has also been constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to determine the process of procurement of cow dung.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A duck randomly walked into woman’s home. The entire episode is hilarious
Jun 25, 2020 21:22 IST
Delhi, Maharashtra among 5 states likely to get first lot of Covid-19 drug
Jun 25, 2020 21:21 IST
Sushant’s father confirms actor was looking to get married early 2021
Jun 25, 2020 21:32 IST
BJP-led govt in Manipur back in saddle as 4 NPP MLAs withdraw resignations
Jun 25, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.