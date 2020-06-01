Chhattisgarh to provide regular counselling and medical check-up to jawans

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to provide regular counselling, medical check-ups and easy leave procedures for the state’s police personnel in its bid to lessen incidents of suicides and fratricides among the stressed law enforcement employees, especially those deployed in the Communist Party of India (Maoist)-hit Bastar region.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the state’s director-general of police (DGP), DM Awasthi, to take special steps to relieve the mental stress of the police personnel.

“The CM directed me on Sunday to take special measures to improve the mental health of the police personnel. I’ve called a meeting of senior IPS (Indian Police Service) officers and a psychologist on Tuesday. We’ll formulate a mechanism to help the police personnel relieve their mental stress,” said DGP Awasthi.

“The CM told me that the police personnel are working in challenging conditions, especially those deployed in the Maoist-affected Bastar region, and steps should be taken at the earliest to lessen their stress levels,” he added.

“We’re planning to create a conducive environment for the police personnel. They’ll be provided regular counselling. Yoga sessions, sports, and other recreational activities are being planned. Plans are also afoot to give music therapy to them as well, and a group has been formed at the zonal level to that effect,” the DGP said.

Chhattisgarh has reported around 50 suicidal deaths of security personnel, including both police and paramilitary forces, over the past two years. The Maoist-hit Bastar division has recorded 18 of those suicidal deaths.

“The primary reasons behind suicide among the state’s police personnel are depression, difficulty in getting their leaves sanctioned, and homesickness. Our records show that over 50% of these suicides occurred due to personal or family reasons, illness (11%), work-related dispute (8%), and other reasons (13%),” said an IPS officer.

Last December, six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel died at their camp in Narayanpur district because of fratricidal killings. While a similar incident claimed two CAF jawans’ lives at their camp in Mingahcal village of Bijapur district on June 19, 2019.