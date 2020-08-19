Chhattisgarh to transfer Rs 1,737.50 crore to bank accounts of farmers, tendu leaf and dung collectors

The first instalment to farmers in Chhattisgarh under a state government scheme was made in May this year. (PTI file photo used for representational purpose only)

The Chhattisgarh government will transfer Rs 1,737.50 crore into the bank accounts of farmers, dung sellers and tendu leaf collectors on Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The event will be held via video conferencing at chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s residence.

Under the state government’s Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, Rs 1,500 crore will be transferred into the accounts of 19 lakh farmers as the second instalment . The total grant amount under the scheme is Rs 5,750 crore and the first instalment under the scheme, Rs 1,500 crore was transferred on the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi on May 21 this year.

The state government will also transfer payment to cow dung sellers under the Gaudhan Nyay Yojana. The scheme to procure dung at the rate of Rs 2 per kg was approved by the state cabinet last month and on Thursday, payment will be made for the period from August 2 to August 15.

The government will also transfer Rs 232.81 crore into the bank accounts of tendupatta collectors as bonus for the collection in year 2018, a senior government official said

“Bonus worth Rs 232 crore 81 lakh will be transferred into the bank accounts of 11. 46 lakh tendupatta collectors of 728 societies, for the tendupatta collection done in year 2018 in 114 development blocks of the state,” said a senior official of the public relation department.

In 2018 , total 14.85 lakh standard sacks of tendupatta were collected by 880 primary forest societies of the state and Rs 371.15 crore was distributed as wages to 11 98 673 tendupatta collectors. Total 854 out of these 880 societies had released tendupatta through tender and 728 of these societies were in profit.