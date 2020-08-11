Sections
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh tutor arrested for raping 9-year-old girl

Chhattisgarh tutor arrested for raping 9-year-old girl

Police officials in Raipur said the 27-year-old man has been arrested and that they are investigating the case.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:00 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The man taught the victim’s sister at their house in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, according to police. (Representative photo) (HT Archive)

Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in her house in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, where he taught her younger sister.

The girl told her parents about the sexual assault, which took place on Sunday, after which they lodged a complaint at the Khamardih police station of the state capital. Ajay Yadav, Raipur’s superintendent of police, said the accused was arrested after a case was lodged by her parents.

“The accused, Arshad Rahmani (27), who was a teacher at a madarsa (an educational institution), used to visit the victim’s house to teach Arabic to her younger sister. On Sunday, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled away,” Mamta Sharma Ali, Khamardih police station house officer, told reporters.

“We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused on Monday,” Ali said.



They are investigating the case, she said.

