Home / India News / Chhattisgarh witnessed biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Chhattisgarh witnessed biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Total 44 people were found coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Updated: May 24, 2020 16:47 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Raipur

On Friday, the state had reported 40 fresh coronavirus patients, most of them were migrant labourers. (AP)

Chhattisgarh witnessed the biggest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday as per the medical bulletin released by the health department.

Total 44 people were found coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, including a woman junior doctor posted in a government hospital in Bilaspur.

On Friday, the state had reported 40 fresh coronavirus patients, most of them were migrant labourers.

The total Covid-19 tally in Chhattisgarh has jumped to 216 in the state, of which 152 are active cases. Total 64 patients have been discharged after recovery.



“Most of the cases, which were detected in the last two days, were migrants labourers because they are returning back from all parts of the country. More than 4 lakh labourers are about to return to Chhattisgarh in the next one month, hence cases will definitely increase. We are all prepared for it,” health minister TS Singh Deo told Hindustan Times.

On Saturday, ten cases were reported from Rajnandgaon district, nine each from Mungeli and Bilaspur districts, four each from Raigarh and Koriya districts and three each from Surguja and

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) districts, the state medical bulletin released on Saturday night claimed.

The rest of the cases were found in Balodabazar and Jashpur districts.

A junior doctor at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Bilaspur was also found Covid-19 positive on Saturday, officials said.

