Home / India News / Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm

It is not known what the feature of discussions would be, but it is likely to focus on the Covid-19 efforts and the way forward in the post-lockdown phase. The nationwide lockdown is set to end on May 3.

Updated: May 01, 2020 16:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, second right, with Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, right, India Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, left, and the chief of Indian Naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh.(AP)

Chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat, along with the three service chiefs, will address the press at 6 this evening.

It is not known what the feature of discussions would be, but it is likely to focus on the Covid-19 efforts and the way forward in the post-lockdown phase for the services. The nationwide lockdown is set to end on May 3.

The Army has issued an alert to its personnel warning them against the possibility of their phones being hacked by Pakistani agencies using a malware carrying an app similar to India’s Aarogya Setu, two army officers said on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

On April 17, Army chief General MM Naravane condemned the relentless ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, saying the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic but the neighbouring country has not stopped stirring trouble.



Defence minister Rajnath Singh last week asked India’s top military commanders to ensure that the country’s adversary is not allowed to exploit the Covid-19 situation at a time when the Pakistan army continues to violate the ceasefire on the Line of Control to help terrorists sneak into Jammu and Kashmir.

