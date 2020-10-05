Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Child pornography spiked during lockdown, 41 arrested in Kerala: Cops

Child pornography spiked during lockdown, 41 arrested in Kerala: Cops

Some of the arrested include IT professionals, said the cyber wing of Kerala police.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 19:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Most of the arrested were found to be using all kinds of encrypted handles to upload and download such material and circulating them on social media platforms. (HT representative photo)

In a statewide crackdown on child pornographers, the cyber wing of Kerala police on Monday arrested 41 people, including some IT professionals, and registered 268 cases, said additional director general of police Manoj Abraham.

Most of the arrested were found to be using all kinds of encrypted handles to upload and download such material and circulating them on social media platforms. Many electronic devices and phones were seized from them. Some of the arrested include IT professionals.

The accused were identified and arrested with the help of Cyberdom (specialised wing of cyber police), Interpol and other agencies, said Abraham. Most of the seized material pertains to children between the age group of 6-15 years. Officials have code-named the operation ‘P Hunt 20.2’ and carried out intense searches at various places across the state in the last three weeks.

“The biggest impact of the pandemic, besides health issues, is online crime. True, lockdown has increased digital usage and this also spiked use in pornography, especially involving minor children. Many think that darknet use will go unnoticed but they are mistaken. In many cases, it looks like sickness that requires medical treatment as many are repeat offenders,” said Abraham, a decorated specialised officer in cyber crime.



During the raid, Cyberdom also found that some of the users had formatted their smart phones every three days to avoid detection. Use of malwares to activate the webcams of the victim and to steal information of children was also detected. “Many obscene pictures, videos inside homes have been uploaded in recent times, which clearly show that most of the pictures have been taken from Kerala,” he said, adding abuse of children locked up in their homes was quite evident in many cases.

Last year, the Kerala police had constituted a special wing called Counter Child Sex Exploitation (CCSE) with special emphasis on preventing online child exploitation and child pornography. The team works in close contact with different agencies - Interpol, Crime Against Children unit and International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC).

Watching and sharing child pornographic images, videos and literature is a crime in the country and offence can invite a five-year-jail term and maximum fine of Rs 10 lakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 20:21 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
Oct 05, 2020 20:32 IST
Donald Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release
Oct 05, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand’s new sports policy proposes cess on liquor to develop facilities
Oct 05, 2020 20:37 IST
Former BJP MLA among others held for ransacking PMC office
Oct 05, 2020 20:33 IST
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
Oct 05, 2020 20:32 IST
What is common between Camilla from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Phoebe from Friends?
Oct 05, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.