Home / India News / China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India

China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India

New Delhi reiterated that it has been patrolling in Galwan Valley for a long time, and has never attempted to change the status quo.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian fighter jets roared over a flashpoint Himalayan region on June 24 as part of a show of strength. (AFP)

India on Thursday held China responsible for the violent faceoff at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and accused it of amassing troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in violation of all agreed norms.

“Since early May, Chinese side has been amassing troops and armaments along the LAC, this is not in line with all agreements,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

New Delhi reiterated that it has been patrolling in Galwan Valley for a long time, and has never attempted to change the status quo. However, it added the same has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side.

Yesterday, China, for the first time, admitted casualties on its side in the violent brawl with Indian soldiers,but claimed that “numbers were not very high”. On the other hand, 20 Indian soldiers died defending their country on June 15.



On Tuesday, Zhao Lijian, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, had dismissed as “fake news” a statement by minister VK Singh that the PLA could have suffered double the number of casualties compared to the Indian army.

China on Wednesday launched a twin diplomatic attack against India with its foreign and defence ministries blaming New Delhi for the Galwan Valley clash and alleging that the external affairs ministry and Indian media were spreading false information about the incident.

