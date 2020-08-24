China dismissed Indian claims over Valley, says Pak minister

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan. (REUTERS)

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a press conference in Islamabad on Monday that during his recent visit to China, the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir also came up, where Beijing dismissed Indian claims over the valley. Qureshi said that China had rejected India’s August 5 move and termed it ‘unilateral’.

Qureshi also explained that the purpose of his recent visit was to “understand [China’s] current state of mind and gauge their stance on India”. “I can tell you that I didn’t see any hesitation, their (China’s) stance is very clear,” he said.

“China has made clear that it views India’s measures of August 5, 2019 [in Kashmir] illegal,” said Qureshi. China does not stand in agreement with India’s position on Ladakh and Kashmir, he added.

According to Qureshi, the stand off between India and China remains unresolved despite five rounds of negotiations between the two. He categorically rejected India’s objections to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor as well.

The foreign minister also touched upon the relations of other regional countries with India, saying that the impression that Saarc member countries were “leaning towards India” was “dissolving”.

He referred to India’s conflict with Nepal and the recent resolution passed by the latter’s parliament in that regard in addition to “a lack of warmth” in India’s ties with Bangladesh.

Speaking on Indian atrocities, the minister said that India has failed to project the impression that things are improving in occupied Kashmir.

“The International Crisis Group called the situation in the valley a resistance movement, and has demanded that India rescind its August 5 decision,” he said.

The Pakistan foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the matter of IoK before the United Nations, adding that “India is running away from the matter and lying to the global community”.

Qureshi said that New Delhi’s August 5 move had made matters worse for the people of the occupied territory. He said that anger and frustration are on the rise in the region due to restrictions and a communications blackout imposed by authorities.

The foreign minister said that India’s move had crippled occupied Kashmir’s economy, wondering how investment could thrive with so many armed personnel holding the local population hostage.