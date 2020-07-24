Sections
Home / India News / China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off, says ‘no need for any interference’

China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off, says ‘no need for any interference’

British ambassador Philip Barton had said on Thursday that China’s actions around the globe, including imposing a national security law in Hong Kong and the border standoff with India, posed a challenge for the world community and Britain will work with partners to call out violations of international law.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:05 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

British ambassador Barton had made the remarks in his first news briefing after presenting his credentials. However, he had also made it clear that the India-China border standoff was a bilateral matter that the UK had no desire to be a part of. (PTI file photo)

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong on Friday criticised his British counterpart Philip Barton’s remarks regarding the India-China border standoff, saying it was a bilateral matter that required no “third party interference”.

Barton had said on Thursday that China’s actions around the globe, including imposing a national security law in Hong Kong and the border standoff with India, posed a challenge for the world community and Britain will work with partners to call out violations of international law.

Sun took to Twitter early on Friday morning to criticise the comments.

“Noted remarks regarding #China by British High Commissioner to India, rife with mistakes & false allegations. Boundary question falls within bilateral scope [between] #China & #India. We have wisdom & capability to properly handle differences. No need for third party interference,” he tweeted shortly before 1 am.



Sun said in a second tweet: “Real challenges in #SouthChinaSea come from powers outside the region stirring up territorial & maritime disputes & undermining regional peace & stability. On #HongKong affairs, #China’s HK allows no foreign interference.”

Barton had made the remarks in his first news briefing after presenting his credentials. However, the British envoy had also made it clear that the India-China border standoff was a bilateral matter that the UK had no desire to be a part of.

“From the UK perspective, obviously we’re not part of that nor do we want to be,” Barton had said while responding to a specific question on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where India and China have arrayed tens of thousands of troops since May.

Barton had also been critical of China’s actions in the former British colony of Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

“There are challenges around the world on all sorts of Chinese actions, for us Hong Kong particularly is a focus, clearly for India the LAC is a particular focus,” he said.

“These are concerning things and our hope would be that there can be de-escalation, and tensions do seem to have eased over the last week or two after the tragic loss of lives,” he said, referring to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese forces along the LAC on June 15.

The envoy welcomed progress by India and China in managing tensions and the commitment by the two Special Representatives on the border issue to disengage and de-escalate. “I hope we’re not about to see a change in that,” he said.

Britain had its own concerns about a range of Chinese actions and had also decided to remove Chinese technology giant Huawei’s equipment from all its telecommunications networks by 2027 because of security concerns, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths
Jul 24, 2020 13:59 IST
Oil prices stable as US-China tensions offset weak dollar
Jul 24, 2020 14:00 IST
Goa SSC Result 2020 date and time: Goa board to declare Class 10 results on July 28
Jul 24, 2020 13:58 IST
US-China conflict to impair global trade which is vital for India’s reopening: Raghuram Rajan
Jul 24, 2020 13:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.