China’s geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by PR-driven media strategy: Rahul Gandhi

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:45 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI File)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government following reports of renewed threat from China in Doklam.

“China’s geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI [Government of India],” he tweeted.

Gandhi continues to attack the government over the border stand-off with China, despite rumblings in the Congress following the setback in the Bihar assembly elections and bypolls to 58 seats in 11 states.

Gandhi also tagged a report by NDTV that suggested a renewed threat from China in Doklam by accessing new satellite images.



On Sunday, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad attacked his party over the “five-star culture”.

“Elections are not won by adopting a five-star culture and party office-bearers should be elected,” said Azad, one of the 23 leaders who had signed a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding major changes in the party’s functioning.

He also said the general impression is that there is no president of the party.

Senior leader Salman Khurshid, though, rejected any perception of a leadership crisis in the Congress and said all-round support for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is “apparent to anyone who is not blind”.

