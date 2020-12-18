Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi

China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi

Chinese infrastructure building activity has also increased in depth areas with a new logistics depot coming up at Golmud, 1,000 km from the Line of Actual Control, that will have an underground petroleum and oil storage facility.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:48 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The India China border standoff has continued for more than seven months. (ANI)

Satellite imagery and communication intercepts along the 3,488 kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC) shows that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is undertaking a significant road and building infrastructure upgrade across Karakoram Pass and Aksai Chin to ramp up military capacities and capability against India.

It is quite evident from the surveillance data available to conclude that despite Beijing’s verbal commitments of mutual military disengagement and de-escalation from friction point on Ladakh LAC, the PLA has no intentions of troop or equipment withdrawal from the area.

While the government is tight-lipped about the developments, the number of military vehicles and troop hutments have increased along the 597-km Ladakh LAC with a number of fresh dug-outs indicating that the PLA is prepared for a long haul with Indian Army.

Indian officials said what was a matter of serious concern was that China has built an alternative 8-10 metre wide road to Karakoram Pass that would shorten the distance to the strategic gateway into Daulet Beg Oldi sector by two hours.



Also Read: India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement

“Nearly all the kutcha (unmetalled) roads have been surfaced in the Aksai Chin area with the axis being widened for bigger vehicles carrying heavy equipment,” said a senior military commander.

The Chinese infra building activity has also increased in depth areas with a new logistics depot that will have an underground petroleum and oil storage facility coming up at Golmud. The new depot is nearly 1,000 km from the LAC but is linked to Lhasa via Tibet Railway. It will enhance the capacity and capability of the PLA to deploy in Tibetan border with India for a long time and feed the troops in case of a worst-case scenario.

While there is continuous activity on Sikkim border, the new concern is the building of two new underground facilities at the Pang Ta air base across Arunachal Pradesh. The PLA uses underground tunnels inside mountains for housing aircraft rather than blast pens on the air bases. A similar tunnel park has been noticed at Lhasa Gonggar air base with an increase in the number of military aircraft.

The 1962 Xinjiang military command town of Kangxiwar across Karakoram Pass and on the banks of Karakash River is being revived with a direct highway connectivity to Hotan, a critical air base of PLA Air Force for dominating the restive Uighurs and a launch pad of fighter operations in case of a worst case scenario in East Ladakh. Hotan is located 320 kilometres from the Ladakh LAC.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
by Sutirtho Patranobis
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
by Bedanti Saran

latest news

Walnuts - Making everyday healthy!
by Swati Chaturvedi
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Ankita, Pavitra Rishta team pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Infectious’ coronavirus particles may remain on surfaces longer as temperatures drop: Study
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.