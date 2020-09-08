China’s PLA confirms 5 missing civilians from Arunachal Pradesh ‘found by their side’: Union minister Kiren Rijiju

Sections
Union minister Kiren Rijiju said China’s PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. “They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side,” he said.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai,

A signboard is seen from the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. (REUTERS)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has confirmed that five civilians who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh last week have been found on their side. The process of handing over the youth to India is being worked out, the minister added.

“Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out,” Rijiju tweeted.

The five civilians, who had gone missing on Friday from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, were working as porters and guides for the Indian Army.

They were part of seven-member group which went for hunting in a jungle but were reported missing by their families through social media.



