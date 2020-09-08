Sections
Home / India News / China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso

China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso

Indian Army “again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday,” the Twitter handle of state-run Global Times tabloid quoted the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) western theater command spokesperson as saying.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Chinese claim came days before an expected meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries on the margins of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers in Moscow on September 10. (AP file photo)

The Chinese military on Monday accused the Indian Army of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, the focus of the latest faceoff between the two sides on the disputed border.

There was no immediate response by Indian officials to the claim by the Chinese side. The Indian side has insisted that its troops have not violated the LAC and that it was the Chinese side that had triggered the latest faceoff with its “provocative military actions” near Pangong Lake.

Also read: Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles

“Chinese border defense troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation after the Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots to PLA border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate,” the spokesperson was cited as saying in a second tweet from Global Times.



No other details were immediately available.

The Chinese claim came days before an expected meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries on the margins of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers in Moscow on September 10.

