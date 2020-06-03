Chinese and European variants of Sars-Cov-2 most prevalent in India

An Indian family dressed in personnel protective suits walk towards security gates after checking in their baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India. (AP)

Two variants of SARS-Cov-2 from China and Europe are most prevalent in India, a team of researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has found.

The researchers have contended there are 198 variants of the coronavirus prevalent in India, with the most being found in Delhi, followed by Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“Scientists and scholars from ZSI have analysed nearly 400 genomes found in India. They found at least 198 variants of the virus, which means the virus had mutated at least 198 times in India or before entering the country,” said Kailash Chandra, director of ZSI, which has its headquarters in Kolkata.

The study was conducted by a team of seven scientists from the Centre for DNA Taxonomy of ZSI, India’s apex organisation on animal taxonomy under the Union ministry of environment and forests.

The researchers analysed genomes downloaded from the GISAID database that were recorded in India between early March and the last week of May. On June 2, the database showed more than 37,000 genomes, of which more than 550 were from India.

“We found that two variants or haplo-groups (a genetic population which share a common ancestor) are most dominant and virulent in the country. While one came from Wuhan in China, the other is the European variant,” said Mukesh Thakur, a scientist with the Centre for DNA Taxonomy who headed the research team.

“Even though the initial variant had come from Italy, later variants from other countries in Europe also contributed heavily. Hence, we are calling it the European variant. Other variants, such as the ones which originated in Iran and Dubai, were found in (lower) numbers.”

It was on January 30 that a medical student from Wuhan University tested positive for the Coronavirus, becoming the country’s first Covid-19 patient. On March 2, the Union health ministry reported two more cases – a 45-year-old man who returned from Italy and a 24-year-old engineer who returned from Dubai.

In early March, more than a dozen tourists, who were part of a group of 21 Italian tourists, tested positive for Covid-19. The group had toured Delhi and Rajasthan.

“Plotting the variants on the country’s map, we found that states such as Delhi, Telengana and Gujarat were the most heterogeneous. Those in the northeast showed the least number of variants,” said Bhim Joshi, one of the scholars in the team.

Delhi recorded around 39 variants, while Ahmedabad in Gujarat alone recorded 60 variants, and 13 were found in Gandhinagar. At least 55 variants were found in Telengana. In Maharashtra and Karnataka, the team found around 15 variants each.

“Out of the nearly 200 variants we have spotted, one mutation was the most common. It has been named D614G. It was not the most prevalent mutation in India, but found in large numbers in Europe and the US. How the mutation has helped the virus, and whether its transmission modes have changed, need to be further studied,” said Abhishek Singh, another team member.

Research in the past has shown that all viruses mutate with the passage of time. The mutations do not lead to easier or faster transmission, or make the disease less or more severe.

However, the mutations help scientists to understand the behaviour of the virus and also in developing an effective vaccine, said Joshi.

Studies in other countries have also shown that SARS-Cov-2 is mutating.