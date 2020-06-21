Sections
Home / India News / Chinese app pulls down India’s posts on conflict

Chinese app pulls down India’s posts on conflict

BeijingChinese social media app, WeChat, has removed posts of the Embassy of India (EoI) regarding the India-China border conflict.It has cited “endangering national...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:06 IST

By Sutirtho Patranobis,

Beijing

Chinese social media app, WeChat, has removed posts of the Embassy of India (EoI) regarding the India-China border conflict.

It has cited “endangering national security” and “divulging state secrets” as the reasons for the removal of the posts.

The EoI posts included Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the India-China border situation, details of a phone call between the Indian and Chinese foreign ministers held on Thursday and a statement by the external affairs ministry (MEA) spokesperson.



For two of the posts, a pop-up window said that the posts were “deleted by the author”. For the third post, which was a statement by the MEA spokesperson, the pop-up message read: “Unable to view this content because it violates regulations”. “This content was reported and confirmed by the platform of the following…Suspected of violating relevant laws, regulations and policies,” the message added.

The regulations included: “endangers national security, divulges state secrets, subverts state power, or undermines national unity, inciting hatred, disseminating false information, inciting illegal assembly, demonstration or gathering of people to disturb public order”.

This has come a day after a similar statement by the MEA spokesperson was deleted from the Embassy’s Weibo account. The Embassy had then issued a clarification saying that the post wasn’t removed by it, and re-published a screen-shot of the statement in Chinese.

Weibo is a Chinese microblogging website.

While the statements on WeChat were issued in English and Mandarin, the EoI’s Weibo account uploaded the MEA’s version of the events at the border in eastern Ladakh, in Chinese.

WeChat is yet to respond to queries from HT on the issue.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Light rain in Delhi-NCR likely for next 3-4 days: IMD
Jun 21, 2020 00:14 IST
Pankaj Ashiya takes charge as new BNMC commissioner
Jun 21, 2020 00:14 IST
Drone from Pak carrying arms shot down
Jun 21, 2020 00:13 IST
State unveils academic planner to help students learn
Jun 21, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.