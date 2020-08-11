Sections
Home / India News / Chinese entities raided for suspected money laundering and hawala operations

Chinese entities raided for suspected money laundering and hawala operations

Raided Chinese entities were found to be operating through shell entities.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Income tax office is conducting a probe into the conduct of some Chinese individuals. (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

Income tax sleuths conducted raids on few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates on Tuesday based on information of their likely involvement in money laundering and hawala transactions through a series of shell entities. The raids were conducted at various premises of these Chinese entities, their close confederates and a couple of bank employees, according to an IT department statement.

“Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than Rs 1000 crore over the period,” the statement attributed to Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax (Media & Technical Policy) and the official spokesperson of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

Also Read: Maintaining peace with India a diplomatic priority, says China amid Ladakh border tension

It added that a subsidiary of Chinese company and its related concerns were found to have taken over Rs 100 crore in bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India.

According to the preliminary information on the raids, evidence of foreign hawala transactions involving Hongkong and US dollars have also been unearthed and further investigations were under progress.



“Further, incriminating documents in respect of hawala transactions and laundering of money with active involvement of bank employees and chartered accountants has been found as a result of search action,” the statement added.

Also Read: Mike Pompeo opens anti-China, anti-Russia tour in Czech Republic

India has already banned several Chinese mobile apps in the country for national and data security reasons after mounting global concerns over Chinese government allegedly using these digital platforms for espionage and data harvesting.

Government has also taken some policy initiatives including blocking participation of Chinese firms from certain projects and government contracts in the aftermath of Galwan valley clashes between the soldiers of the two countries dealing a blow to bilateral relations and creating a popular atmosphere of mistrust of China in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CPI workers booked for violating Covid-19 safety norms
Aug 11, 2020 22:57 IST
Vaishno Devi: 5000 devotees including 500 from outside J-K to be allowed daily
Aug 11, 2020 22:56 IST
Bengal pacers Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh picked as IPL net bowlers
Aug 11, 2020 22:57 IST
Delhi Police recover 8kg heroin from member of interstate gang
Aug 11, 2020 22:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.