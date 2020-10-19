Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody

Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody

A Chinese soldier has been apprehended by security forces in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh and taken into custody by the Indian Army, officials said on Monday.They said he...

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo for representation

A Chinese soldier has been apprehended by security forces in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh and taken into custody by the Indian Army, officials said on Monday.

They said he might have entered Indian territory inadvertently and will be returned to the Chinese army as per established protocol after following due procedure.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added soon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 14:24 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 15:03 IST
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 13:44 IST
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Oct 19, 2020 14:41 IST

latest news

In TRP scam case hearing, Bombay HC issues direction to Mumbai police
Oct 19, 2020 15:06 IST
DS Dhesi is chief principal secretary to Haryana CM
Oct 19, 2020 15:01 IST
UP police to bring back Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail in armoured vehicle
Oct 19, 2020 15:01 IST
9-month pregnant woman runs 1.6 kms in just over 5 mins, impresses netizens
Oct 19, 2020 15:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.