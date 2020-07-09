Chinese tourist entered Himachal Pradesh without key papers, detained

Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan said the Chinese tourist has been detained and put into quarantine. He is also being tested for Covid-19. (ANI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh administration on Wednesday apprehended a Chinese national at Kaloha in Kangra district of the state, while he was trying to enter the state without the necessary documents required as per state government’s guidelines for movement of tourists during the current phase of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, according to agency news reports.

“Last evening a Chinese national was stopped at our border in Kaloha. His purpose was tourism, so he was asked for the standard requirements by the Himachal Pradesh government -- a within 72 hrs Covid 19 negative test and a 5-days advance booking at a hotel. Those things were not with him,” news agency ANI quoted the Kangra SP as saying.

Earlier this month, the Himachal Pradesh government opened up the gates of the state for tourists after three months of ban while making their entry incumbent on a set of standard operating procedures that have laid out the conditions for tourists’ movement in the state.

The conditions set by the state tourism department include a Coved 19 free certificate issued not more than 72 hours ago by an ICMR accredited laboratory and an advance hotel booking for at least five days. Only a handful of tourists have entered the state ever since the restrictions were lifted.

The credentials of tourists are being checked at the border checkpoints connecting neighbouring states. Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan said the Chinese national had been detained and put into an institutional quarantine facility. He added that the Chinese tourist had also not registered himself with the tourism site of the state.

“He had not registered himself with the tourism site of the Himachal Pradesh government. So we detained him there and put him in institutional quarantine. Today we’re getting him tested. Further action will be taken as per the report of the Covid-19 test,” said Ranjan.

The detention of the Chinese national comes close on the heels of a three month long border stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh sector that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in violent clashes with the Chinese PLA. The two sides are currently in the middle of a disengagement process to defuse the tensions and restore peace at the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) post diplomatic interventions to resolve the stand-off.