Home / India News / Chinese troops at standoff points in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley start thinning out, India also reciprocates

Chinese troops at standoff points in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley start thinning out, India also reciprocates

Hindustan Times was the first to report on Monday that the activity at the standoff points had declined after discussions between military commanders of the two countries over the weekend.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:17 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

China has started thinning out troops deployed in the Galwan area of eastern Ladakh where it was locked in a standoff with Indian soldiers, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times. Top government officials said the process of withdrawing some of the troops had started late last night and early morning.

“We have also reciprocated and moved back some of our troops,” a senior government official said on Tuesday afternoon.

