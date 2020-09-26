Chouhan refers to poll panel’s guidelines, tweets appeal to wash ‘hand’ completely

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cryptic appeal to voters in Bihar, MP, Karnataka and other states on Saturday to follow Election Commission of India (ECI)’s guidelines to sanitise and wash ‘hand’ completely triggered a war of words between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan in a tweet said, “My dear friends! Elections are to be held in several places including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. We have to pay utmost attention to the election commission’s guidelines in view of the Corona period. ‘Hand’ has to be washed completely by ‘sanitising’.”

On Friday, ECI announced dates for assembly elections in Bihar, to be held in three phases by November 7 and results to be declared on November 10. The commission is yet to announce dates for by polls in MP to be held for 28 assembly seats.

While Chouhan’s tweet evoked reactions in support and in protest on social media, Opposition Congress termed the tweet as contempt of ECI and demanded action from ECI against the CM.

State Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “This is contempt of ECI. It’s unfortunate that MP CM has dragged the ECI in his political war against the Congress just to influence the voters ahead of the by polls as he knows well that BJP is not going to win the by polls and thus the BJP is bound to lose power in the state as well.”

Dhanopia said, “We are going to lodge a complaint with the ECI and demand legal action against Chouhan. We are in the process of lodging the complaint.”

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “What chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said is a general appeal to people to follow all the safety protocols in view of coronavirus so that they are not affected by the disease. Congress has overreacted to the tweet without trying to understand the message in it.”