Cities becoming concrete jungles, no place to relax or play, says Bombay HC

A Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on Tuesday expressed grave concern about rapidly ‘disappearing’ green cover and open spaces from urban India and stated that cities are speedily becoming concrete jungle while it struck down a tender by Nagpur municipal corporation to commercialise a park.

A two-member bench comprising justice Sunil Square and justice Anil Kilor said that with every passing year and every new census, data evidences that more and more population is living in urban areas, as cities become the economic engines of the future.

“Population is so congested in the lanes and streets of colonies in cities that people hardly find a place to relax,” said the bench perturbed by a sharp decrease in green cover in cities.

The bench observed that cities are fast becoming a concrete jungle, as green areas have started disappearing with astonishing rapidity and now children hardly get opportunities to play out of their houses and experience the natural environment.

The bench expressed a serious need for protecting parks and gardens as they are lungs of the localities while deciding a public interest litigation filed by civic action guild foundation, Nagpur.

In the PIL, the non-profit organisation questioned the legality of the tender issued by Nagpur municipal corporation in July 2020 for appointing a contractor to maintain a children’s park. It was particularly aggrieved by the clauses in the tender that allowed the contractor to commercialise the open space by setting up their own sports complex, swimming pool, restaurant etc.

HC accepted the arguments advanced on behalf of the petitioner body that the development already carried out at the park was unauthorised, and the civic body could not be allowed to further proceed with the tender. It also accepted that allowing commercialisation of the park, which is reserved in the sanctioned development plan as a garden, would amount to change its use.

“There is no doubt that if the park is used for commercial purposes, it may frustrate the purpose for which the said open space has been reserved in the final development plan,” said the bench and struck down the tender.

It has also directed Nagpur municipal corporation to examine if the construction work done so far was in conformity with the development control regulations and the broader requirement of protecting open and green spaces.