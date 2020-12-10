Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda

Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda

The citizenship issue is bound to have an effect on the assembly polls due in about five months as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that she will never enforce it.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

BJP president JP Nadda addresses a press conference at the end of his two-day visit to West Bengal in Kolkata, on Thursday. (PTI)

The Centre will enforce the new citizenship law in the country once the rules are made, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda said in Kolkata on Thursday night.

“The rules are being made right now. We will implement it here (Bengal) too in letter and spirit once the rules are made,” Nadda said at a press conference, hours after his cavalcade was stoned by some people at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganans district.

This is the second time the BJP spoke on this issue this month.

The party will start campaigning from January for implementation of the new law, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice-president Mukul Roy announced at a public meeting in Kolkata on December 6.



The citizenship issue is bound to have an effect on the assembly polls due in about five months as chief minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that she will never enforce it.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act fast tracks citizenship for non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014. Opponents of the law, among whom Banerjee is a prominent face, insist that it is discriminatory and unconstitutional as it leaves out Muslims and links citizenship to faith in a secular country.

Accusing Banerjee of appeasing Muslims, Vijayvargiya said at the BJP programme at Mayo Road in Kolkata that his party will hit the streets next month to campaign for implementation of the law.

“The chief minister calls the Prime Minister outsider. She calls the Union home minister outsider. But to her, the Rohingya refugees, who are spreading terror, and the infiltrators from Bangladesh are not outsiders. Mamata Ji is opposed to giving citizenship to Hindus who came to India as refugees. Why should we allow that?” Vijayvargiya had said on December 6.

Mukul Roy made it clear that the issue would be raised by the BJP during campaign for elections.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Dec 11, 2020 00:02 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Dec 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Dec 10, 2020 23:17 IST

latest news

J&K DDC polls: High-stake battle in Uri’s Parenpilla seat
Dec 11, 2020 00:31 IST
More than 1 lakh doctors on strike across Maharashtra today; emergency services won’t be hit
Dec 11, 2020 00:26 IST
Roshni Act verdict: SC asks J&K HC to decide review petition on December 21
Dec 11, 2020 00:23 IST
What next for Sharad Pawar at 80?
Dec 11, 2020 00:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.