Sections
Home / India News / City records 500+ virus cases for third day, toll goes up to 194

City records 500+ virus cases for third day, toll goes up to 194

New Delhi: Delhi added 18 deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, taking the city-state’s toll to 194. Of the total deaths, 121 were reported over the last 10 days, when the...

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:15 IST

By Anonna Dutt,

New Delhi: Delhi added 18 deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, taking the city-state’s toll to 194. Of the total deaths, 121 were reported over the last 10 days, when the three-member death audit committee started reporting the backlog of deaths.

Delhi also recorded 571 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 11,659, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government. With over 500 new cases each day, Delhi has been recording the highest single-day spike for the last three days, the data shows.

Until May 11, Delhi had reported 73 Covid-19 deaths, according to the daily health bulletin. The higher number of deaths since still puts the mortality rate of the infection in the national capital at 1.6%, which is much lower than the national average of 3.03%.

Two days ago, the Delhi government reiterated the need for timely reporting of Covid-19 deaths by designated hospitals. “It has come to notice that both public and private hospitals are not reporting the deaths of positive cases of Covid-19 occurring in their hospitals in a timely and regular manner,” it said in an order.



The first order to this effect was issued by the city’s chief secretary Vijay Dev on May 10, asking all hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to send in reports of deaths by 5pm each day. The standard operating procedures were put in place after a discrepancy was noticed in the cumulative number of deaths reported by the health bulletin and by individual hospitals.

The addition of over 500 cases daily is the second of three scenarios for which a five-member expert committee had advised the Delhi chief minister to prepare. The first scenario was Delhi reporting 100 cases a day and the third was 1,000 cases a day.

“Delhi is already reached the second scenario that the committee had advised about. And Delhi is prepared for the third scenario of 1,000 cases being reported in a day as well,” said Dr SK Sarin, chair of the five-member committee and director of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

The Delhi government is in the process of procuring 2,000 oxygen concentrators, devices that selectively remove nitrogen from the ambient air to make it about 93% concentrated oxygen. This can be used for providing oxygen therapy to critical Covid-19 patients.

A small percentage of those with the infection – only 0.4% of the patients – need ventilator support. In the country, too, 0.45% of the active cases, or those still with the infection, are on ventilators. Some 2.94% of the people are on oxygen support, according to data from the union health ministry.

There are 306 ventilators in the government sector and 800 ventilators in the private sector in Delhi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong leader says tourism sector hit in Himachal, seeks bailout package from Centre
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
12% school students have left Chandigarh amid migrant exodus triggered by Covid-19
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Amid rising tension, US Senate passes bill to delist Chinese firms from exchanges
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody
May 22, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.