CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Justice Bobde was seen in a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers on the limited edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 in his hometown of Nagpur on Sunday. (@arpitbhtnagar/Twitter Photo )

Photographs of SA Bobde, the Chief Justice of India, trying a Harley Davidson motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Nagpur are being shared repeatedly on social media.

Justice Bobde was seen in a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers on the limited edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 in his hometown of Nagpur on Sunday.

The Harley Davidson CVO 2020 is priced at more than Rs 51 lakh, features a nearly 2000cc V-Twin engine, weighs more than 400 kilograms.

The 64-year-old Justice Bobde has often talked his love for motorcycles and said he once had a Bullet, which is manufactured by Royal Enfield.

Justice Bobde had suffered a broken ankle after an accident while test driving a high-end Harley Davidson bike last year. The accident had kept him away from court duties as well as the Supreme Court Collegium meetings for some time.

Reports said the Harley Davidson cruiser bike does not belong to CJI Bobde.

Some users praised his “swag level” for living a life and called him a Knight Rider

Some also pointed out that the chief justice of India was not hearing a helmet and a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.