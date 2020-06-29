Sections
Home / India News / CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral

CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral

The 64-year-old Justice SA Bobde has often talked his love for motorcycles and said he once had a Bullet, which is manufactured by Royal Enfield.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Justice Bobde was seen in a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers on the limited edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 in his hometown of Nagpur on Sunday. (@arpitbhtnagar/Twitter Photo )

Photographs of SA Bobde, the Chief Justice of India, trying a Harley Davidson motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Nagpur are being shared repeatedly on social media.

Justice Bobde was seen in a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers on the limited edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 in his hometown of Nagpur on Sunday.

The Harley Davidson CVO 2020 is priced at more than Rs 51 lakh, features a nearly 2000cc V-Twin engine, weighs more than 400 kilograms.

The 64-year-old Justice Bobde has often talked his love for motorcycles and said he once had a Bullet, which is manufactured by Royal Enfield.



Justice Bobde had suffered a broken ankle after an accident while test driving a high-end Harley Davidson bike last year. The accident had kept him away from court duties as well as the Supreme Court Collegium meetings for some time.

Reports said the Harley Davidson cruiser bike does not belong to CJI Bobde.

Some users praised his “swag level” for living a life and called him a Knight Rider

 

 

Some also pointed out that the chief justice of India was not hearing a helmet and a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Access to smartphones empower women in less developed countries
Jun 29, 2020 12:30 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises LNJP doctor who died fighting Covid-19
Jun 29, 2020 12:35 IST
23 dead, dozens missing as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh’s Dhaka: Report
Jun 29, 2020 12:33 IST
Kerala Technical University postpones all exams scheduled in July
Jun 29, 2020 12:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.