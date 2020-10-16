Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Class 11 student raped on way to hospital, accused arrested after FB search

Class 11 student raped on way to hospital, accused arrested after FB search

Superintendent of Police, Jalaun, Yashveer Singh said the police arrested both the accused with the help of social media.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Image for representation. (File photo)

A Class 11 student was allegedly raped by two men in a forest area of Jalaun district’s Orai town in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday. The girl was on her way to the district hospital, where her mother was admitted.

On Thursday, the health of the victim’s mother turned serious and her father had to rush her to the hospital. The girl, who had been alone at home, also left for the hospital around midnight, said the police. When she was on the way, two accused intercepted her and took her to a forest area where she was raped and left unconscious.

Superintendent of Police, Jalaun, Yashveer Singh said the police arrested both the accused with the help of social media to identify them.

While dragging the girl away, one of the accused had called the other by his name which the victim remembered, according to the police.



Also read: Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs

As soon as the victim regained consciousness, she, along with her family, approached the police station and told them the name of the accused.

The police looked for the accused on Facebook and the victim identified one of the accused through his picture on the social media platform, the police said.

The man in question, Gaurav Soni, drives a three-wheeler in Orai. He was arrested from his house after which he told the police that his friend Neeraj Soni was his accomplice in the crime. After nightlong raids, the police arrested Neeraj as well.

The two men have been charged for rape and under Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
Oct 16, 2020 17:42 IST
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
Oct 16, 2020 16:37 IST
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
Oct 16, 2020 13:37 IST

latest news

India’s Covid-19 fatality rate lowest since March 22, says govt: 10 points
Oct 16, 2020 17:47 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother reacts to his love for Nikki Tamboli
Oct 16, 2020 17:38 IST
What about victim’s trauma? Plea against molester’s bail on ‘rakhi’
Oct 16, 2020 17:37 IST
Robbery bid foiled at Muthoot Finance branch in Ludhiana, three accused held
Oct 16, 2020 17:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.