Class 8 student kills minor friend for not giving him mobile to play games

Class 8 student kills minor friend for not giving him mobile to play games

The minor was waylaid by his friend to a nearby green area by his friend on the pretext of playing and killed.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:41 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Udaipur

The body of the minor boy was spotted by the villagers, who then informed the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A minor was sent to a juvenile home for killing another minor friend in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. The boy was allegedly killed since he refused to give his mobile phone to the accused to play games. The incident occurred in Bheem village of the district on November 9 and the body of the victim was recovered on November 11.

Police said the boy accused of murder is a student of class VIII and is a resident of Beawar area of Ajmer. He has been staying at his grandparent’s house at Jaitpur village in Rajsamand for the last few years.

On November 9, he asked his 16-year old friend for his mobile phone to play games, but was denied. Upset with the denial, he took him to the nearby forest on the following evening on the pretext of playing and hit him with a stone to death. The villagers spotted the body and informed the police.

Also Read: 4 arrested as rape accused sets survivor afire in Rajasthan

During the interrogation, it was found that the victim had sold his old mobile phone to the accused for Rs 1500 and bought himself a new mobile phone. The accused asked for his new mobile phone to play games after the old phone suddenly stopped working within a few days of its purchase.

