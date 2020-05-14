Sections
Home / India News / Class ninth student allegedly gang raped by trio in Rajasthan’s Alwar district

Class ninth student allegedly gang raped by trio in Rajasthan’s Alwar district

According to police officials, the 16-year-old is a resident of Phoolbagh police station area of Bhiwadi police district.

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Image for representation. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A minor girl, studying in class ninth, from Rajasthan’s Alwar district was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by a trio. The accused also filmed the entire incident on their mobile phones, officials said on Thursday.

According to police officials, the 16-year-old is a resident of Phoolbagh police station area of Bhiwadi police district.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s family member, she had gone to her uncle’s house in a nearby village on May 10 around noon and didn’t return. Around 9 pm, the family members received a call that their daughter is admitted in a clinic.

Also read: Rajasthan records 268 new Covid-19 positive cases in 12 hours



The victim told her family members that while she was returning from her uncle’s village, three youngsters stopped her at an isolated place in Alampur village. She said she was forcefully taken to an empty ‘rain-basera’ (shelter house) where she was raped by the trio. The accused also reportedly recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones. The victim said her head was bagged on a wall after which she fell unconscious. When the minor opened her eyes she found herself in a nearby clinic.



On May 12, the condition of the victim deteriorated after which she was referred to a government hospital in Alwar.

“Three accused have been detained. Police is questioning the accused,” said S Sengathir, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jaipur range.

“The condition of the victim is stable. Her medical examination has been done and her statements would be recorded today,” added Sengathir.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:49 IST
President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations
May 14, 2020 14:28 IST
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
May 14, 2020 15:31 IST
FM Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates
May 14, 2020 15:40 IST

latest news

Rupee settles 10 paise lower at 75.56 against US dollar
May 14, 2020 15:39 IST
Covid-19: France’s bookstores fight for survival post coronavirus lockdown
May 14, 2020 15:36 IST
Maharashtra teachers brave odds to complete SSC assessment in time
May 14, 2020 15:34 IST
BJP says Congress trying its best to save Nirav Modi; Congress rubbishes claims
May 14, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.