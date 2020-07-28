Sections
Home / India News / ‘Clean chit to those who murdered democracy’: Priyanka Gandhi on BSP’s whip to MLAs

‘Clean chit to those who murdered democracy’: Priyanka Gandhi on BSP’s whip to MLAs

The BSP on Sunday issued a whip to six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:49 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

“This is not a whip but a clean chit to those who murder democracy and the Constitution,” Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi. (PTI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a veiled dig at the BSP, alleging that the whip issued by it to its MLAs in Rajasthan is a clean chit to those who “murdered” democracy and the Constitution.

The BSP on Sunday issued a whip to six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly.

“Undeclared spokespersons of the BJP have issued a whip in support of the BJP. But, this is not a whip but a clean chit to those who murder democracy and the Constitution,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

While the BSP MLAs have claimed that they have joined the Congress of their own will, the BSP has been claiming that since theirs is a national party, the local unit cannot merge on its own. The Congress government in Rajasthan led by Ashok Gehlot is facing a crisis after 19 of its rebel MLAs including Sachin Pilot revolted against it. Gehlot is now keen to prove his majority on the floor of the House and is now demanding a session of the Vidhan Sabha.



