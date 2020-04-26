Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Clear bottlenecks, ramp up Covid-19 testing’: Rahul Gandhi tells PM in tweet

‘Clear bottlenecks, ramp up Covid-19 testing’: Rahul Gandhi tells PM in tweet

Rahul Gandhi is a part of an 11-member consultative group formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to deliberate on matters related to Covid-19 pandemic and formulate the party’s views on them.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India has not been able to scale up its testing for coronavirus disease Covid-19 due to bottlenecks and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the same.

“Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottle neck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. PM needs to act fast & clear the bottleneck,” Gandhi said on Twitter on Sunday.

 

Gandhi has been attacking the Centre over the Covid-19 crisis, raising question as to why prices of petrol and diesel haven’t been reduced even after fall in global oil prices, freezing of inflation-linked dearness allowance and dearness relief of central government employees and pensioners, and approval to a proposal to convert surplus rice available with the Food Corporation of India into ethanol to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitisers.



He is a part of an 11-member consultative group formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s leadership to deliberate on matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic and to formulate the party’s views on them.

Medical experts and government officials steering India’s battle against Covid-19, however, said that country’s prophylactic measures have led to a reduction in the disease’s doubling rate, while allowing the ramping up of testing and the bolstering of health care preparedness.

Environment secretary CK Mishra, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria, and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Dr Balram Bhargava said that infections were growing at a slower rate, larger numbers of people were being tested, and more medical facilities were being readied.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday, but the rate of growth of the infection has slowed down, whoch the experts say is a sign that the country may have been able to largely avoid the initial deadly spectre of the pathogen that has ravaged countries across the world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Allow opening of small shops, biz and industries, Capt to Shah
Apr 27, 2020 20:28 IST
Bundesliga plan to restart faces increasing opposition
Apr 27, 2020 20:27 IST
Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works
Apr 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.