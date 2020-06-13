Cloudy weather, rains bring down mercury in Delhi

Sections
Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Dark clouds over the tomb of Muhammad Shah Sayyid at Lodi Garden in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Cloudy skies and light rains made way for pleasant weather in the national capital on Saturday.

Cool, high-velocity winds also swept across the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 39.4 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their maximum temperatures at 37.7 and 38.2 degrees Celsius respectively.



Humidity levels oscillated between 54 and 71 per cent.

On Friday, the mercury had crossed the 42 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of the national capital.

There is a possibility of a light rains along with winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour on Sunday.  The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are expected to settle at 39 and 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said that the region is not likely to witness a heat wave till June 15.

