Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Clubs, malls, restaurants will open in Chhattisgarh from Friday

Clubs, malls, restaurants will open in Chhattisgarh from Friday

Chhattisgarh has not allowed the reopening of gyms, swimming polls or amusement parks.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:29 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Raipur

Malls and other places will have to follow all social distancing norms. (REUTERS Photo)

Chhattisgarh government issued orders to reopen clubs, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels from Friday and permitted passenger buses to operate within the state.

An order issued on Thursday evening further states that cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatre, bar, auditorium and assembly halls will remain shut.

Secretary, general administration department, Kamalpreet Singh said all these places will have to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) and maintain social distancing guidelines.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



“The buses can stop only at specified stops and the driver, assistant driver and all passengers must wear a mask each. Social distancing has to be maintained while boarding and de-boarding. The operator has to regularly sanitise the bus,” the order stated.



The order further said that during travel, passengers and crew cannot consume betel (paan), gutkha, tobacco or smoke, they cannot spit either.

“The operators will keep a record of the driver and co-driver daily and the record of passengers travelling from the starting point to their destination should be maintained,” said the order.

In another order issued by Singh, it is mentioned that all clubs, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels have been allowed to operate while complying with social distancing and other protocols.

In case any area is declared as a containment zone, then only essential services will be allowed there, he said

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manipur crisis: Rebel NPP MLAs back in fold
Jun 26, 2020 00:08 IST
Back from Leh, Army chief to brief govt on LAC situation
Jun 26, 2020 00:07 IST
Disengagement like a Test match, not T20: Officials
Jun 26, 2020 00:07 IST
BJP raises China funds to Cong trust
Jun 26, 2020 00:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.