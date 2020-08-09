Sections
Adityanath's office refuses to comment on reports of mosque trust's invite for library, hospital event

Adityanath’s office refuses to comment on reports of mosque trust’s invite for library, hospital event

A government spokesperson said, “it is not the time to respond to it. It would be inappropriate on our part.”

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 17:44 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Lucknow

File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office has refused to respond to reports that the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, the Trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of an alternative mosque in Ayodhya instead of Babri Masjid, has decided to invite the chief minister for the inauguration of a hospital, school, library and other public utility facilities on the proposed five-acre mosque complex. The proposed mosque complex will come up at Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village.

An advisor to the chief minister said, “It would be inappropriate to comment on something that’s only an idea. Currently, there are divisions in the Muslim community and stakeholders over the utilisation of the land. Let’s wait and watch.”

Also read: Sunni Board may invite PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath to Ayodhya event



On Saturday, Athar Hussain, the spokesperson for the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation had said that the trust would invite the chief minister for the foundation stone laying for various public facilities at the proposed mosque. He had also made it clear that there would be no foundation laying ceremony for the mosque itself as there was no provision for it in the four schools of thought in Islam.



Hussain’s statement came days after CM Adityanath, in an interview to a TV channel on the day of the Ram temple bhoomi pujan on August 5, had said, “No one will invite me, nor will I go.” His response came after he was asked whether he would go for the mosque construction event if invited.

“I am not a party to it (mosque) in any manner. So neither will anyone invite me nor will I go. I know I am not going to get any such invitation. If I get any such invitation, then secularism of many people will be in danger. So I better work silently and send benefits of the government schemes to all without any discrimination,” he had added.



