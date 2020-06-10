Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi

The coronavirus cases in Delhi have seen an upswing in the recent days as the government, with an “economic focus” in mind, allowed a number of relaxations under its Unlock 1 guidelines.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah (L) with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI photo)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he met home minister Amit Shah this evening over the coronavirus situation in the city, adding the two discussed the issue in “detail”.

“He [Amit Shah] assured of all cooperation,” tweeted the CM.

The coronavirus cases in Delhi have seen an upswing in the recent days as the government, with an “economic focus” in mind, allowed a number of relaxations under its Unlock 1 guidelines.

With an average of 1,250 Covid-19 cases daily, Delhi added 10,000 cases in just eight days from June 1, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, analysis of data provided by the city government reveals. On June 3, the city witnessed the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases at 1,513.



In another development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notices to the Delhi government, Centre on Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Acting on a complaint by former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, the Commission has referred to difficulties being faced by the people in Delhi, due to non-availability of beds in the hospitals for Covid-19 patients and inadequate number of tests leading to a grim state of affairs and mismanagement, resulting in death of a large number of people.

The meeting with home minister comes in the backdrop of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on Monday, overturning the state government’s decision to reserve hospitals, except those run by the centre, exclusively for residents of Delhi. The state government’s decision to test only those showing symptoms of Covid-19 was also overruled, allowing asymptomatic cases and high-risk contacts of a virus patient to be tested.

This afternoon, CM Kejriwal, underscoring that it is not the time for disagreements, said Lt Guv Baijal’s decision will be followed in “letter and spirit”.

The chief minister said in the next few days he will personally step out to supervise the preparations to convert hotels and banquet halls into healthcare facilities.

“Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states”, Kejriwal said in his first virtual briefing since Sunday.

The chief minister said out of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 will be required for Delhiites, adding that the calculation is based on numbers that showed 50 per cent of the beds in hospitals in the national capital were occupied by those from other states before the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh’s new excise policy to be enforced on July 1
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
Parents’ protest against payment of school fees intensifies in Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2020 22:07 IST
At times, I don’t even realise which day or date it is: Kriti Sanon 
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
DU students to ace their mask game in style, on campus
Jun 10, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.