Sections
Home / India News / CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days

CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days

Sachin Pilot, who secured a truce deal with Congress high command that also promised a panel to look into his grievances, is expected to meet CM Gehlot at a Congress Legislature Party scheduled later today.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who now faces the arduous task to welcoming his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, channelled the “forget and forgive” spirit on Tuesday, adding it is time to “move forward” and put a lid on the unsavoury rebellion in the state unit that threatened the survival of his government.

Sachin Pilot, who secured a truce deal with Congress high command that also promised a panel to look into his grievances, is expected to meet CM Gehlot at a Congress Legislature Party scheduled later today.

“The struggle of Congress party is to SaveDemocracy under leadership of Smt SoniaGandhi ji & RahulGandhi ji. Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in last one month, we need to forgive & forget in the interest of country, state, ppl & in the interest of democracy. We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive & forget and move forward,” tweeted CM Gehlot today.

The tweet does indicate a softening of stance, as the CM had used particularly harsh words against his deputy, calling Pilot “nikkamma, nakkara” as the feud between the two intensified over the period of one month.



On the other hand, Sachin Pilot only raised questions on the CM’s working style, and never getting personal. Directly accused by the CM of being hand-in-glove with the BJP to topple his government, Pilot underscored that he is with the Congress and such statements are being made to tarnish his image.

Pilot, who returned to Jaipur on Tuesday after ending his month-long rebellion, said he has not demanded any post from the party.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight
Aug 13, 2020 14:43 IST
TMC leader dons PPE to take man with Covid-19 symptoms to hospital
Aug 13, 2020 14:42 IST
Self-reliance in defence sector far more crucial than any other field: Rajnath Singh
Aug 13, 2020 14:39 IST
Symbiosis SLAT Result 2020 to be declared today at set-test.org, here’s how to check
Aug 13, 2020 14:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.