Sections
Home / India News / CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says govt jobs only for those who belong to MP from now on

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says govt jobs only for those who belong to MP from now on

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that only those who belong to MP would be eligible for state government jobs from now on....

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that only those who belong to MP would be eligible for state government jobs from now on.

“We have taken an important decision that the state government jobs will be only given to youths, who belong to MP. We are putting in place necessary legal provisions to this effect. MP’s resources are only for the state’s children,” the CM said.

The CM’s decision was conveyed to media persons through a video clip by his secretariat.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gorakhpur college to hold students’ union poll online on August 28
Aug 18, 2020 15:25 IST
Mira Rajput shares a fresh, no filter selfie
Aug 18, 2020 15:21 IST
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Aug 18, 2020 15:21 IST
French soccer clubs report virus cases ahead of league start
Aug 18, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.