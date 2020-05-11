Uddhav Thackeray files nomination for Maharashtra legislative council poll

Sections
Senior leaders from the Maha Vikas Agadi are also present at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Updated: May 11, 2020 13:28 IST

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas, filed his nomination papers for the Maharashtra Legislative Council election on Monday.

He becomes the second member from the Thackeray family to contest an election after his son and minister Aaditya, who contested assembly polls in October 2019.

With Congress deciding to withdraw one of its candidates from the upcoming Legislative Council polls on Sunday evening, the elections to the nine seats will be unopposed.

Thackeray will be elected to the Upper House of the state legislature without an election being held.



Senior leaders from the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut, Subhash Desai, Eknath Shinde, among others, were also present with the CM at the Vidhan Bhawan. Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, NCP’s Jayant Patil. Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat were also there to lend support.

Besides Thackeray, Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe also filed her nomination papers. Gorhe is the deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council.

On April 30, the Governor shut the nomination door on Thackeray and requested the Election Commission to hold elections for nine seats to the state legislative council at the earliest to end the political uncertainty in the state.

Thackeray, who took oath on November 28, has time till May 28 to get elected as a member of either the assembly or council.

NCP’s Amol Mitkari and Shashikant Shinde also filed their nomination papers. Congress’s lone candidate Rajesh Rathod will file his nomination papers later in the afternoon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already fielded four candidates, who filed their nomination last week.

