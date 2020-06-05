Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Exclusive: Yogi Adityanath launches counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19, says family will turn India into Italy

Exclusive: Yogi Adityanath launches counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19, says family will turn India into Italy

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is discussing the state’s future strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in an exclusive interview with Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar.

According to the Unlock 1 order, Yogi Adityanath-led government has permitted inter-state travel, but said people from Covid-19 hotspot areas/containment zones in Delhi will not be allowed to travel to Noida and Ghaziabad. Though the lockdown will remain in place in the state till June 30, shopping malls, religious places and hotels and restaurants will open from June 8. The decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken in July.

Here are the highlights Yogi Adityanath’s interview:

--Yogi Adityanath launches counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi, says family will turn India into Italy



--Yogi Adityanath slams Congress over buses for migrants issue



On Congress’s offer to ferry migrants in 1,000 buses, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said “it was an ugly joke”.



-- UP fully prepared to deal with Covid-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

When the first coronavirus cases was detected in the country, the state had no testing labs and isolation wards, the CM said. However now, “we are fully prepared to deal with the pandemic.”

According to the CM, the state at present is conducting 12,000 coronavirus tests every day. By June 15, the UP govt aims to conduct at least 15,000 tests per day and 20,000 by June 20.

-- UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi’s efforts in fighting Covid-19 battle

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday lauded PM Narendra Modi’s leadership at the Centre in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh: About 80% of registered APL families took benefits of PDS
Jun 05, 2020 17:12 IST
Do you know Strawberry Moon is also called Honey Moon? Here’s why
Jun 05, 2020 17:09 IST
Public servants on official duty need not worry. They have adequate safety guaranteed in law
Jun 05, 2020 17:12 IST
Online examinations are here to stay
Jun 05, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.