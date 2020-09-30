Sections
Home / India News / CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to UP gangrape victim’s family via video link

The chief minister has said a fast-track court will handle the case for speedy justice.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM and asked him to ensure strict action against the accused. (ANI photo)

Amid nationwide outrage and calls for his resignation over a 19-year-old girl’s gangrape and death in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and the manner in which the state police cremated her in the dead of night yesterday against her family’s wishes, chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the family via video-link.

A state government official said the SIT, headed by senior IPS officer Bhagwan Swaroop, has been asked to submit its report in seven days.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM and asked him to ensure strict action against the accused.

The CM assured PM Modi that the guilty will not be spared. He said state government had a zero-tolerance policy against crime.

