Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / CM Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 104.82 crore to 10.48 lakh families of labourers

CM Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 104.82 crore to 10.48 lakh families of labourers

The Uttar Pradesh government was setting up a migration commission to provide jobs to migrant workers/labourers, the chief minister reiterated. He said 35 lakh migrant labourers had to return home in adverse circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 07:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with the officers of 'Covid-19 management team-11' in Lucknow. (ANI File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday made an online transfer of Rs 104.82 crore to 10.48 lakh more families of labourers, giving an assistance of Rs 1,000 to each family under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

The chief minister spoke to some of the beneficiaries in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Jhansi, Siddharth Nagar and Gonda at a video conference with them. He said the state labour department was also formulating a scheme for the marriage of labourers’ daughters.

Uttar Pradesh did good work during the Covid-19 crisis and this was an example for others in the country, he added. Everybody joined hands, he said, adding that the state revenue department and the relief commissioner’s office did a good job too.

The state government was setting up a migration commission to provide jobs to migrant workers/labourers, the chief minister reiterated. He said 35 lakh migrant labourers had to return home in adverse circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The district administration officers should provide a list of the bank account numbers of the migrant labourers after completing skill mapping, he added.



Listing welfare measures, he said the state government was providing free of cost treatment to Covid-19 patients and Atal residential schools were being set up in every division to provide education to the children of labourers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Goretzka keeps Bayern Munich on track for latest Bundesliga title
Jun 14, 2020 08:14 IST
Norwich player tests positive for virus ahead of Premier League restart
Jun 14, 2020 08:10 IST
Rani Mukerji recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on Chalte Chalte
Jun 14, 2020 08:10 IST
Mukesh Ambani’s Jio adds TPG to backers with $600 million sale
Jun 14, 2020 08:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.