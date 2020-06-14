CM Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 104.82 crore to 10.48 lakh families of labourers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday made an online transfer of Rs 104.82 crore to 10.48 lakh more families of labourers, giving an assistance of Rs 1,000 to each family under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

The chief minister spoke to some of the beneficiaries in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Jhansi, Siddharth Nagar and Gonda at a video conference with them. He said the state labour department was also formulating a scheme for the marriage of labourers’ daughters.

Uttar Pradesh did good work during the Covid-19 crisis and this was an example for others in the country, he added. Everybody joined hands, he said, adding that the state revenue department and the relief commissioner’s office did a good job too.

The state government was setting up a migration commission to provide jobs to migrant workers/labourers, the chief minister reiterated. He said 35 lakh migrant labourers had to return home in adverse circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The district administration officers should provide a list of the bank account numbers of the migrant labourers after completing skill mapping, he added.

Listing welfare measures, he said the state government was providing free of cost treatment to Covid-19 patients and Atal residential schools were being set up in every division to provide education to the children of labourers.