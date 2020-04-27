Cobra commando allegedly chained at Karnataka police station for not wearing mask, CRPF takes up matter

The police said that Sawant was roaming about streets without wearing a protective mask amid the lockdown and used filthy language when asked about the mask. (Image for representation) (PTI)

Anger erupted on social media after reports of a CRPF Cobra commando allegedly chained at Karnataka’s Belagavi police station surfaced. The Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) top brass has written to the state police chief on the matter.

“We have taken up the case with the State Police Chief of Karnataka. Tuesday his bail plea case is coming before the court. CRPF too shall be in court through a local officer. Thereafter investigation shall be followed up to take it to the logical conclusion,” M Dhinakaran, DIG, official spokesperson CRPF stated.

A twitter user had posted the video wherein commando, Sachin Sunil Sawant, is seen chained at the police station.

Sawant was on leave till April 11 which was extended due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The police said that Sawant was roaming about streets without wearing a protective mask amid the lockdown and used filthy language when asked interrogated. The incident took place on April 23.

The commando was arrested and sent to judicial custody and was allegedly mishandled and chained at Belagavi police station in Karnataka.

Sawant’s family has alleged that he was beaten with lathis and handcuffed by cops. His unit - 207 Cobra - which is posted for anti-Naxal operations, has put him under deemed suspension.

Karnataka has reported 503 Covid-19 cases so far. 19 people have succumbed to death due to coronavirus in the state while 182 people have been cured or discharged.The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 27,892 on Monday.