CoBRA deputy commandant wounded in Bastar IED blast dies

A deputy commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit , who was injured in an IED blast in Sukma district of Bastar region on Sunday, died due to his injuries in Raipur on Monday.

Sunderaj P, inspector general of police ( IG), Bastar range ,told Hindustan Times that the deputy commandant, Vikas Kumar, who was with CoBRA’ 208th battalion, sustained serious injuries in the explosion. The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by Maoists. It exploded when he, along with a team, was out for anti-Maoist operations on Sunday.

“The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday at Kasaram Nala under Kishtaram Police station area . Vikas was airlifted and was admitted to private hospital in Raipur. At around 1am on Monday, Vikas died in the hospital during treatment,” the IG said.

Police said that the body of the deceased officer will be sent to Delhi in the afternoon.

On November 29, an Assistant Commandant of CoBRA was killed and eight others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Talmetala area of Sukma district.