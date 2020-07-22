Sections
Home / India News / Col Santosh Babu’s widow appointed Deputy Collector in Telangana

Col Santosh Babu’s widow appointed Deputy Collector in Telangana

Earlier in June , Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had appointed Santoshi as a Group-I officer during a visit to Suryapet town to see the family Col Santosh Babu.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handing over the appointment letter to Santoshi in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (https://twitter.com/TelanganaCMO)

The Telangana government on Wednesday appointed Santoshi, the widow of Colonel Santosh Babu who was killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley last month, as a deputy collector, the chief minister’s office said.

“The chief minister has instructed officials concerned to post Santoshi in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas,” the CMO said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over the appointment letter to her.

Earlier on June 22, Rao had said that the Telangana government would extend all support to the family of Colonel Babu. He had then appointed Santoshi as a Group-I officer during a visit to Suryapet town to see the family of the fallen soldier.



The letter in June did not mention the designation and posting. Power minister G Jagadish Reddy had said that Santoshi would be given a posting in whatever department she would feel comfortable.

Colonel Santosh Babu who was the commanding officer of the 16th battalion of the Bihar Regiment and 19 other soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops on the night of June 15 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley. An unknown number of Chinese troops were also killed in the clash.

Last week, defence minister Rajnath Singh met soldiers from that battalion in Ladakh and acknowledged their bravery.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot demands apology from MLA who alleged bribe offer to support BJP
Jul 22, 2020 17:49 IST
INLD launches membership drive to reconnect with party workers
Jul 22, 2020 17:47 IST
Face masks adorned with Madhubani paintings in demand
Jul 22, 2020 17:46 IST
Cvid-19: HCQ, chloroquine do not show antiviral effect against coronavirus
Jul 22, 2020 17:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.